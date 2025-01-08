wrestling / News

Giulia Captures Women’s Championship On WWE NXT

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Giulia WWE NXT 1-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

We have a new NXT Women’s Champion in Giulia following the opening match of this week’s WWE NXT. Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez on the New Year’s Evil-themed episode to win the title with a Northern Lights Bomb. Cora Jade interfered in the match was ejected from ringside.

Giulia now has her first run with the title, ending Perez’s second reign at 277 days. She won the title from Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

article topics :

Giulia, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

