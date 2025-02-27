wrestling / News

Giulia Reportedly ‘Banged Up’, Isn’t Expected To Miss Any Time

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Giula NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Giulia has been dealing with some physical issues and is said to be ‘banged up’ from working a high impact style. However, she doesn’t have any kind of serious injury, just “bumps and bruises.” It’s believed she is still going to work the Roadblock episode of NXT on March 11 against Stephanie Vaquer.

article topics :

Giulia, Joseph Lee

