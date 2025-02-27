wrestling / News
Giulia Reportedly ‘Banged Up’, Isn’t Expected To Miss Any Time
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Giulia has been dealing with some physical issues and is said to be ‘banged up’ from working a high impact style. However, she doesn’t have any kind of serious injury, just “bumps and bruises.” It’s believed she is still going to work the Roadblock episode of NXT on March 11 against Stephanie Vaquer.
