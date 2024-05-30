wrestling / News

WWE News: Giulia Has Successful Wrist Surgery, Main Event Lineup, Braun Strowman Dominates The Competition

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Giulia NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Giulia revealed that she has been discharged from the hospital following wrist surgery. She suffered a fractured wrist at Marigold’s debut event a couple of weeks ago.

– Here’s the lineup for today’s WWE Main Event:

* Pete Dunne vs. Dijak
* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Braun Strowman dominating his opponents.

