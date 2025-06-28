wrestling / News
Giulia Captures WWE Women’s US Title On Smackdown
June 27, 2025 | Posted by
Giulia is your new WWE Women’s United States Champion, winning the title on this week’s Smackdown. Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to win the title on Friday’s show. She nailed Vega with a Northern Lights Bomb for the victory and the title.
This marks Giulia’s first title on the WWE main roster; she was previously the NXT Women’s Champion. Her win ends Vega’s title reign at 63 days; she won the title from Chelsea Green on the April 25th episode of Smackdown.
.@ZelinaVegaWWE reversed that real quick! 🔄 pic.twitter.com/EPHSff2n9R
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
What a match!@giulia0221g is your NEW Women's United States Champion! 🇺🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/Mg4jQ0nwdv
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue
- Roman Reigns Joins Legendary’s Street Fighter as Akuma, Stars Opposite Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, & 50 Cent
- Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Return of Roman Reigns