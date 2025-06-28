Giulia Captures WWE Women’s US Title On Smackdown

Giulia is your new WWE Women’s United States Champion, winning the title on this week’s Smackdown. Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to win the title on Friday’s show. She nailed Vega with a Northern Lights Bomb for the victory and the title.

This marks Giulia’s first title on the WWE main roster; she was previously the NXT Women’s Champion. Her win ends Vega’s title reign at 63 days; she won the title from Chelsea Green on the April 25th episode of Smackdown.