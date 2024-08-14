Giulia’s Final Marigold Show Set For Next Week

Giulia is working her final show for Marigold next week before she heads to WWE. As PWINsider reports, the STARDOM alumna is set to work her final event for Rossy Ogawa’s promotion on Monday in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Giulia has been one of WWE’s most touted signings over the past several months, and was finishing up her commitments to Marigold before coming to WWE. It has been noted that she is set to debut in NXT, where she and fellow incoming international star Stephanie Vaquer have been mentioned multiple times on TV.

There’s no word as of yet on when she would officially start with the brand, as it will be dependant on her work visa.