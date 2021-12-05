GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results: Adam Scherr & EC3 Team Up In Main Event, More

GLCW held their latest show, Blizzard Brawl, on Saturday night with Adam Scherr and EC3 joining forces, plus more. You can see the full results for the show below, per Wrestling-News.net:

* Mustafa won a battle royal

* Joey “Jet” Avalon def. Shannon Moore

* Russ Jones def. Koda Jacobs

* Joe Doering def. Ca$h Flo

* Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Mike Curkov def. Kevin Fertig, Jeff Luxon & Ryan Kross

* GLCW Heavyweight Championship Match: Backwoods Brown (c) def. Val Venis

* Luscious Lawrence, Dustin Jackson, TW3 & Swoggle def. Tony Gunn, Drew Hernandez, Eric Darkstorm & Deget Bundlez

* Linda Kay, ODB & Sierra def. Serena Deeb, Ravyn Raddix & Haley J

* OVW National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jessie Godderz (c) def. Kal Herro

* Adam Scherr & EC3 def. Jake Something & Rohit Raju