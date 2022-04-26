wrestling / News
Glenn Jacobs Meets Ezekiel At Raw, Says He’s Not Kane (Clip)
Ezekiel had a run in with someone he thought was Kane backstage at tonight’s Raw, but it turned out it was just Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Elias’ younger brother appeared in a video when he interrupted an interview by Jacobs, saying that he wanted to introduce himself. Jacobs said Ezekiel was “a lot more talented” than Elias, taking a shot at Elias for saying bad things about Knoxville, where Raw was emanating from tonight.
Ezekiel then said he loved Knoxville and said that he had “nothing but respect for you. The way Kane would kick ass, I just used to love it.”
Jacobs then appeared confused but then said, “Kane? Oh yeah, I’ve heard of him. Hall of Famer, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. But I’m not Kane. I’m Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Nice to meet you.”
You can see the clip below:
EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Ezekiel ran into a certain @WWE Hall of Famer backstage at #WWERaw … or did he? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7nXvb2ODZA
— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2022
