Glenn Jacobs Reveals Which Version of Kane Is His Favorite

In an interview with the Ricky Cobb Show (via Fightful), Glenn Jacobs spoke about which version of the Kane character is his favorite, going with the original.

He said: “The mask added a level of mystique and mystery to the character that still makes it, in my opinion, one of the most unique in WWE history. When folks ask me what’s my favorite Kane, it’s the original Kane. I mean, that’s what I think of, and I think that’s what people that watch my entire career think of. I think that’s what they envision as well,” he said. “There does come a point, and I used to think when I hear about rock stars and they get burned out, or actors and they get burned out, or, like, it’s whatever, right? But that kind of happened to me because there comes a certain point as a performer, it’s true of athletes, too, there comes a certain point as a performer where you think I can do more than this, and you’ve, I don’t want to say perfected it, but it’s almost like not a challenge anymore, because you’ve gotten to that point where you’ve done it so much that you know you can do that, and you want to move on. So I wouldn’t call it frustration, as much as you know, just that, ‘I can do more than this.’ In the early years of Kane, no, absolutely not,” he said, regarding his desire to cut more promos. “I mean, it worked, and it worked so well, and everything was going along great. But then you would see other folks who are really good talkers get opportunities. You’re like, ‘Man, I can do that as well.’ At least, I’d like to have the opportunity. So once it got to a certain point, I felt that the mask and not talking was actually limiting the character, and the benefits of the mystique were, on some total, wearing the mask and not talking was actually hurting my ability to be the performer that I hoped to be.”