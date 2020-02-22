Glitches And Flickering Happened On Screen During Smackdown

Wrestling Inc reports that during last night’s episode of Smackdown, WWE had glitches and flickering on the screen during the broadcast. It also featured a graphic of some kind, but it was hard to make out.

According to the website, it was originally believed to be for ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, there are also rumors it could be for the soon-to-debut Killer Kross or a repackaged Mustafa Ali. Ali has been relegated to dark matches for the past several months. One fan noticed that one of the symbols is similar to something Ali has on his gear.

Kross, meanwhile, recently signed with WWE and is at the WWE Performance Center. While most new recruits go through the NXT system, there were reports last month that he could get a ‘fast track’ upon signing with WWE, which could mean he bypasses NXT entirely.

WWE has yet to actually mention the ‘glitches’ on social media or on commentary, instead letting them pass without incident. This is similar to when Wyatt’s puppets would appear backstage in a segment before his push started in earnest.

Please tell me you had something to do with this… 🙏🏼#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8CLDdS1jJ0 — Conner (@vancityconner) February 22, 2020