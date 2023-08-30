Updated Global Heritage Invitational Standings After WWE NXT

The first night of the Global Heritage Invitational is in the books, with updated standings following tonight’s WWE NXT. Butch and Joe Coffey picked up wins over Charlie Dempsey and Nathan Frazer on tonight’s show to pick up the first points in the round robin tournament, which will hold its finals on September 26th. The winner of the Invitational will face Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy on September 30th.

The updated standings are:

Group A

1. Butch (1-0, 2 pts)

2. Tyler Bate (0-0, 0 pts)

3. Axiom (0-0, 0 pts)

4. Charlie Dempsey (0-1, 0 pts)

Group B

1. Joe Coffey (1-0, 2 pts)

2. Akira Tozawa (0-0, 0 pts)

3. Duke Hudson (0-0, 0 pts)

4. Nathan Frazer (0-1, 0 pts)