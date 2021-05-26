Global PR Head For WWE Exits Amid Heavy International Cuts

More details are coming out about WWE’s staffing layoffs, with the VP who led the company’s global PR exiting. As reported yesterday, WWE laid off several members of their staff with the Advanced Media Group, digital media, WWE Studios, and international divisions all being downsized. TalkSPORT reports that the international offices have lost a “large portion” of their staff and that International VP of Communications Dan Humphreys was among those who exited.

The site notes that WWE offices in the UK, Japan, India, Germany and the US all saw many key figures exit. Humphreys’ team had won PRWeek’s “Best Global Brand” award just last week. As was reported previously, Nick Khan made all the decisions and the move is to lessen redundancies while folding together several divisions under Kevin Dunn. Khan will be personally overseeing the international divisions going forward.