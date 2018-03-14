Various News: Global Wrestling Network On Amazon Fire, Classic Wrestling On Amazon Prime, Impact Media Call Later Today

– The Global Wrestling Network app is now available on Amazon Fire TV. It has content from Impact Wrestling and other independent wrestling promotions.

– Amazon Prime subscribers can now watch wrestling VHS tapes from the 1980s, including:

Wrestling’s Greatest Villains, The Golden Era: 28 Classic Wrestlers & 10 Matches: 28 grapplers in 10 bouts. See famous “heel” wrestlers & later WWF managers, Freddie Blassie& Lou Albano. Gorgeous George the first celebrity villain, with valet, $1,000 robe,& golden hair. The Crusher & The Bruiser. Yukon Eric in a revenge match against Killer Kowalski, who sheared off Eric’s ear. Many villain vs. villain matches like The Millers vs. The Kangaroos. Plus nostalgic interviews.

Wrestling’s Greatest Matches, The Golden Era: 30 Classic Wrestlers & 13 Matches: 30 Wrestlers in 13 Super Bouts, Featuring Dr. Jerry Graham & The Fabulous Kangaroos VS Antonio Rocca, Miguel Perez & Ricky Starr, Bruno Sammartino VS Fred Blassie,”Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers VS Johnny Valentine &”Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers VS Pat O’Connor For The NWA World title. More stars include Nick Bockwinkel, Ed Carpentier, The Sheik & Boxer Joe Louis. Plus nostalgic interviews.

It’s unknown who has the rights to the material. There is also content from the USWA from the early 1990s on Prime.

– Impact Wrestling will hold a media call today featuring Sami Callihan.