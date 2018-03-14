The Global Wrestling Network Now Available on Amazon Fire TV

According to Pwinsider.com, The Global Wrestling Network app is now available on Amazon Fire TV devices, featuring content from Impact Wrestling and additional independent wrestling promotions. Also now available for free for Amazon Prime subscribers are the following wrestling VHS tapes from the 1980s…

* Wrestling’s Greatest Villains, The Golden Era: 28 Classic Wrestlers & 10 Matches: 28 grapplers in 10 bouts. See famous “heel” wrestlers & later WWF managers, Freddie Blassie& Lou Albano. Gorgeous George the first celebrity villain, with valet, $1,000 robe, & golden hair. The Crusher & The Bruiser. Yukon Eric in a revenge match against Killer Kowalski, who sheared off Eric’s ear. Many villain vs. villain matches like The Millers vs. The Kangaroos. Plus nostalgic interviews.

* Wrestling’s Greatest Matches, The Golden Era: 30 Classic Wrestlers & 13 Matches: 30 Wrestlers in 13 Super Bouts, Featuring Dr. Jerry Graham & The Fabulous Kangaroos VS Antonio Rocca, Miguel Perez & Ricky Starr, Bruno Sammartino VS Fred Blassie,”Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers VS Johnny Valentine &”Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers VS Pat O’Connor For The NWA World title. More stars include Nick Bockwinkel, Ed Carpentier, The Sheik & Boxer Joe Louis. Plus nostalgic interviews.