wrestling / News
Glory Days: GrappleCon Set For April With Matt Riddle, Ron Simmons & More
Glory Days: GrappleCon is coming to Orlando next month with a host of wrestling guests including Matt Riddle and more. The convention has announced details for the show, which takes place on April 20th at the Rosen Center.
You can find out more information here. The full announcement reads:
GLORY DAYS: GRAPPLE CON is an EXTRAVAGANZA coming to the ROSEN CENTRE on SATURDAY, APRIL 20th!
Featuring:
Q&A with the legendary RON SIMMONS!
“Heroes of the Sportatorium” panel with ONE MANG GANG, MISSY HYATT, AL PEREZ, BRIAN ADIAS and JACK VICTORY, hosted by WCCW announcer MARC LOWRANCE!
The “LARIAT” STAN HANSEN!
“The Living Legend” LARRY ZBYSZKO!
Hall of Famer D-VON DUDLEY!
Leader of the NITRO GIRLS, KIMBERLY PAGE!
AEW’s SERENA DEEB!
The unforgettable BUSHWACKER LUKE
Current stars MATT RIDDLE, TOP DOLLA, IVELISSE, MILA MOORE and MCKENZIE MITCHELL!
Rare appearances by MAD/LADY MAXINE and BB!
and MUCH more!
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Goes Viral For Giving Nia Jax a Stink Face, CM Punk Is Prepared To Top It
- Booker T Initially Thought Two Nights Of WrestleMania Wouldn’t Work
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He’s Not Interested In Being A Manager In WWE
- Chelsea Green in a Pink Bikini, Maxxine Dupri, Michin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos