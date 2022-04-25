Glory Pro Live At The Pageant Results 4.24.22 Results: Davey Richards Battles For Crown of Glory Title, More

Glory Pro Wrestling’s latest show was Live At The Pageant, and it took place on Sunday in St. Louis. You can see the results from the show below (per Fightful) along with the full YouTube stream:

* Ethan Page def. Ethan Price

* Dante Martin def. Kenny Alfonso and Kody Lane

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: The Hustle & The Muscle def. Technical Difficulties

* Midwest Territory Championship Match: Tootie Lynn def. Allie Katch

* Camaro Jackson def. Rohit Raju

* EFFY def. Matt Knicks, AJ Gray, and Laynie Luck

* Dan The Dad and Danhausen def. Grindhouse

* Minoru Suzuki def. Jake Something

* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Mike Outlaw def. Davey Richards