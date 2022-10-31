wrestling / News
Glory Pro The Relentless Results 10.30.22: Crown Of Glory Title Defended, More
Glory Pro Wrestling’s latest event was The Relentless on Sunday night, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the full results from the St. Louis, Missouri show below, per PW Ponderings:
* Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie
* Team STL def. Shota, Crash Jaxon & GPA
* Tables Match: Jake Something def. Ethan Price
* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: Grindhouse def. BUSSY
* Heidi Howitzer def. Blair Onyx and Heather Reckless
* Rahim De La Suede def. Tootie Lynn
* Last One Standing Match: Kody Lane def. Dan The Dad
* Crown of Glory Championship: Camaro Jackson def. Mike Outlaw, Rohit Raju and Kenny Alfonzo
.@JakeSomething_ is a BEAST – sorry ‘bout ya @ethanprice4_0. #GPLive #GloryPro #WeAreGloryPro pic.twitter.com/UbGEtBLcMT
— Bobby James (@TheBobbyjames) October 31, 2022
I loved seeing @EFFYlives & @AllieKATCH tonight at @WeAreGloryPro.
…but like why’s Effy gotta be so sexy!? #GPLive #GloryPro #WeAreGloryPro pic.twitter.com/lzitIsJB8d
— Bobby James (@TheBobbyjames) October 31, 2022
.@TheTootieLynn was out for revenge against @RahimSuede! #GPLive #GloryPro #WeAreGloryPro pic.twitter.com/mlNNRNrtKs
— Bobby James (@TheBobbyjames) October 31, 2022
Oh, hello @SlamUnited. #GPLive #GloryPro #WeAreGloryPro pic.twitter.com/oVwZxYx11c
— Bobby James (@TheBobbyjames) October 31, 2022
