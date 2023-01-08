Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse Results: New Tag Champions Crowned, More

Glory Pro Wrestling’s WrestlePocalypse show took place on Saturday night, with the Tag Team Championships changing hands and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling-News.net:

* Mason St. Goode & Chris Hendricks def. The Premiere

* Benjamin Trust def. Ezio Orlandi

* Rahim de la Suede def. ATM, Heather Reckless and Ethan Price

* Angelina Love def. Blair Onyx

* Moses The Deliverer def. Rohit Raju

* Curry Man def. Dan The Dad

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: The Hustle And The Muscle def. Grindhouse. Rohit Raju and Karam then turned on Xavier Walker and celebrated with the titles.

* Mike Outlaw def. Kenny Alfonso

* Tootie Lynn def. Kylie Rae

* Kody Lane def. Warhorse via DQ

* Crown Of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson def. Jake Something