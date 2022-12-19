wrestling / News
Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results: Davey Richards, Nick Aldis, Allie Katch In Action
Glory Pro Wrestling held their December 2 Rizzmember show on Sunday, with Davey Richards taking on Nick Aldis and more. You can see the full results form the St. Louis show, which streamed on FITE+, below per PW Ponderings:
* Pre-Show Match: Ethan Price defeated Shota
* Kenny Alfonzo defeated Lucky Ali
* Davey Richards defeated Nick Aldis
* Jake Something defeated Jake Manning
* Dan The Dad defeated Laynie Luck, Davey Vega and WARHORSE
* Allie Katch defeated Trish Adora
* The Hustle and the Muscle & Heather Reckless defeated Locked and Loaded
* Street Fight: Mike Outlaw & Rahim De La Suede defeated Tootie Lynn & Moses
* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson defeated Kody Lane
ESTE ES MI PUTO PADRE, EL TUYO Y CADA DÍA EL DE MÁS GENTE@ThanksDanTheDad CHRISTMAS EDITION#GPLive pic.twitter.com/1zPOcI8pF6
— Xose Merant (@XoseMerant) December 18, 2022
#GPLive Sufrida victoria de @AllieKATCH sobre @TrishAdora202. La de BUSSY ha vuelto a ganar una lucha en @WeAreGloryPro luego de nueve meses. pic.twitter.com/hNe5EGRtWT
— Xose Merant (@XoseMerant) December 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Ken Shamrock’s Top Guy Potential, Vince McMahon’s Perception Of Jeff Jarrett
- Stokely Hathaway Discusses Being Hand-Picked To Work With CM Punk, All Out Derailing Plans For Punk vs. The Firm
- Road Dogg Praises AJ Styles, Says He’s A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
- Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble