Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results: Davey Richards, Nick Aldis, Allie Katch In Action

December 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Glory Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Glory Pro Wrestling

Glory Pro Wrestling held their December 2 Rizzmember show on Sunday, with Davey Richards taking on Nick Aldis and more. You can see the full results form the St. Louis show, which streamed on FITE+, below per PW Ponderings:

* Pre-Show Match: Ethan Price defeated Shota
* Kenny Alfonzo defeated Lucky Ali
* Davey Richards defeated Nick Aldis
* Jake Something defeated Jake Manning
* Dan The Dad defeated Laynie Luck, Davey Vega and WARHORSE
* Allie Katch defeated Trish Adora
* The Hustle and the Muscle & Heather Reckless defeated Locked and Loaded
* Street Fight: Mike Outlaw & Rahim De La Suede defeated Tootie Lynn & Moses
* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson defeated Kody Lane

