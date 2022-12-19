Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results: Davey Richards, Nick Aldis, Allie Katch In Action

Glory Pro Wrestling held their December 2 Rizzmember show on Sunday, with Davey Richards taking on Nick Aldis and more. You can see the full results form the St. Louis show, which streamed on FITE+, below per PW Ponderings:

* Pre-Show Match: Ethan Price defeated Shota

* Kenny Alfonzo defeated Lucky Ali

* Davey Richards defeated Nick Aldis

* Jake Something defeated Jake Manning

* Dan The Dad defeated Laynie Luck, Davey Vega and WARHORSE

* Allie Katch defeated Trish Adora

* The Hustle and the Muscle & Heather Reckless defeated Locked and Loaded

* Street Fight: Mike Outlaw & Rahim De La Suede defeated Tootie Lynn & Moses

* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson defeated Kody Lane

