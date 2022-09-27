wrestling / News

Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results 9.25.22: Danhausen Faces Kody Lane, More

September 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Image Credit: Glory Pro Wrestling

Glory Pro Wrestling held their Live At The Pageant II show in St. Louis on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Sonny Kiss def. Allie Katch

* Xavier Walker def. Laynie Luck, Tootie Lynn and ATM

* Josh Alexander def. Kenny Alfonzo

* Rocky Romero def. Rohit Raju

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: Ethan Price & Jake Something def. Grindhouse via DQ

* United Glory Tag Team Championships No DQ Match: Grindhouse def. Ethan Price & Jake Something

* Rahim De La Suede def. Moses

* Danhausen def. Kody Lane

* Dan The Dad & WARHORSE def. Matt Sydal & Delirious

* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson def. Mike Outlaw (c) to win the title

