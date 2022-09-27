Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results 9.25.22: Danhausen Faces Kody Lane, More

Glory Pro Wrestling held their Live At The Pageant II show in St. Louis on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Sonny Kiss def. Allie Katch

* Xavier Walker def. Laynie Luck, Tootie Lynn and ATM

* Josh Alexander def. Kenny Alfonzo

* Rocky Romero def. Rohit Raju

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: Ethan Price & Jake Something def. Grindhouse via DQ

* United Glory Tag Team Championships No DQ Match: Grindhouse def. Ethan Price & Jake Something

* Rahim De La Suede def. Moses

* Danhausen def. Kody Lane

* Dan The Dad & WARHORSE def. Matt Sydal & Delirious

* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson def. Mike Outlaw (c) to win the title

“What’s going on??” There’s more of this you can catch on the @WeAreGloryPro YouTube channel!https://t.co/X6xy6QYofr pic.twitter.com/TqCn5BH1no — Kenny Alfonso (@TheKennyAlfonso) September 27, 2022

.@HakimZane has one of the best personalities in pro wrestling. Just classic heel behavior and incredible self-confidence. Great match last night with @azucarRoc. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention @TheXavierWalker almost stealing the show with his expressions alone @WeAreGloryPro pic.twitter.com/yUU5HKytmh — Midwest Rassle (@Midwest_Rassle) September 26, 2022

When your Dad invites the cool neighbor over to the BBQ.@JPWARHORSE @ThanksDanTheDad pic.twitter.com/Ml7nTRXCWR — 3 Raccoons In A Trench Coat (@DatGuy83) September 26, 2022