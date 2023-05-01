wrestling / News
Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant III Full Results 04.30.2023: Camaro Jackson, Kenny Alfonso, Mike Outlaw Headliner Title Match, More
The Live At The Pageant III: Powerhouse show was hosted by Glory Pro Wrestling on April 30 in St. Louis, MO. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) as well as some highlights below.
* Pre-Show Match: Benjamin Trust, Edvin Kudic & Ezio Orlandi defeated Chris Hendrix, ATM & Marcus Muncherson
* Jake Something defeated Shigehiro Irie
* Max The Impaler defeated Sandra Moone
* 2 out of 3 Falls Bout: Tootie Lynn defeated Heather Reckless
* Four Corners Bout: Davey Vega defeated Dan The Dad, Kody Lane and Moses
* Johnny Glory (John Hennigan) defeated Rahim De La Suede
* WARHORSE defeated Kody Lane
* United Glory Tag Team Championship Bout: The Philly Marino Experience (Philly C & Marino T) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)
* Street Fight Match: Shazza McKenzie defeated Laynie Luck
* The Hustle & The Muscle (Karam & Rohit Raju) defeated Xavier Walker & Dak Draper
* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson defeated Kenny Alfonso and Mike Outlaw
You tried it, Heather…. pic.twitter.com/pD8EymvrbH
— The Little Blue Dragon 💙🐲 (@TheTootieLynn) May 1, 2023
Tonight at @WeAreGloryPro Powerhouse@LaynieLuck & @Shazza_McKenzie
wrestled a ppv level STREET FIGHT
for free
for us 🙏
The Violence The Emotion A+
THANK YOU
If you haven't
WATCH IT 📺 right now https://t.co/jYDTwojjbV
jump to 2:40:00#gplive in St. Louis 4/30/23 pic.twitter.com/mmgJHeayjn
— Jenna🐰🌍 William the 1st in the UK🌍🐰 (@StanCRB) May 1, 2023
@WeAreGloryPro @HEELCamaro pic.twitter.com/tH46MsL6ks
— Stacy (@2girls3doxies) May 1, 2023
