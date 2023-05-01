Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant III Full Results 04.30.2023: Camaro Jackson, Kenny Alfonso, Mike Outlaw Headliner Title Match, More

The Live At The Pageant III: Powerhouse show was hosted by Glory Pro Wrestling on April 30 in St. Louis, MO. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) as well as some highlights below.

* Pre-Show Match: Benjamin Trust, Edvin Kudic & Ezio Orlandi defeated Chris Hendrix, ATM & Marcus Muncherson

* Jake Something defeated Shigehiro Irie

* Max The Impaler defeated Sandra Moone

* 2 out of 3 Falls Bout: Tootie Lynn defeated Heather Reckless

* Four Corners Bout: Davey Vega defeated Dan The Dad, Kody Lane and Moses

* Johnny Glory (John Hennigan) defeated Rahim De La Suede

* WARHORSE defeated Kody Lane

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Bout: The Philly Marino Experience (Philly C & Marino T) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)

* Street Fight Match: Shazza McKenzie defeated Laynie Luck

* The Hustle & The Muscle (Karam & Rohit Raju) defeated Xavier Walker & Dak Draper

* Crown of Glory Championship Match: Camaro Jackson defeated Kenny Alfonso and Mike Outlaw

— The Little Blue Dragon 💙🐲 (@TheTootieLynn) May 1, 2023

You tried it, Heather…. pic.twitter.com/pD8EymvrbH

Tonight at @WeAreGloryPro Powerhouse@LaynieLuck & @Shazza_McKenzie

wrestled a ppv level STREET FIGHT

for free

for us 🙏

The Violence The Emotion A+

THANK YOU

If you haven't

WATCH IT 📺 right now https://t.co/jYDTwojjbV

jump to 2:40:00#gplive in St. Louis 4/30/23 pic.twitter.com/mmgJHeayjn

— Jenna🐰🌍 William the 1st in the UK🌍🐰 (@StanCRB) May 1, 2023