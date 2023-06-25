– Glory Pro Wrestling presented its Locked Up show last night at the Delmar Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. The card streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Tootie Lynn beat Blair Onyx.

* Marcus Muncherson beat ATM and Edvin Kudic and Storm Grayson.

* The Hustle And The Muscle (Karam & Rohit Raju) beat Ethan Price & Moses The Deliverer.

* Crown of Glory Championship No. 1 Contendership Match: Xavier Walker was victorious over Crash Jaxon.

* Mike Outlaw & Rahim De La Suede beat Chris Hendrix & Mason St. Goods.

* Jake Something beat Dan The Dad.

* United Glory Tag Team Championship: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C) (c) beat BestBros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) to retain their titles.

* Crown of Glory Championship: Calvin Tankman beat Camaro Jackson (c) to capture the championship.

* Steel Cage Match: Warhorse beat Kody Lane.

