wrestling / News
Glory Pro Wrestling STL Vice Video & Results: Ethan Page Battles Warhorse, More
July 24, 2022 | Posted by
Glory Pro Wrestling held their STL Vice show on Sunday featuring Ethan Page vs. Warhorse and more. You can check out the full video for the show below along with results per Fightful:
* Ethan Price def. GPA
* Jody Threat def. Heather Reckless
* Kenny Alfonso def. Jay Marston
* Dan The Dad and The Philly Marino Experience def. Davey Bang, Shawn Logan and Kody Lane
* Ethan Page def. WARHORSE
* Max The Impaler def. Allie Katch
* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: The Grindhouse def. The Hustle & The Muscle and Technical Difficulties to win the titles.
* Camaro Jackson def. Mike Bennett
* Title vs Title Match: Mike Outlaw def. Tootie Lynn to retain the Crown of Glory Championship and become the new Midwest Territory Champion.
