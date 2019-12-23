wrestling / News
Glory Pro Wrestling Unsanctioned II Results: Mance Warner Faces AJ Gray, More
– Glory Pro Wrestling held their Unsanctioned II event on Saturday night, featuring a Mance Warner vs. AJ Gray death match as the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Four-Way Match: Mike Outlaw defeats Dak Draper, Jake Lander, and PACO
* Three-Way Match: Elayna Black defeats Laynie Luck and Seishin
* The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) defeat The Flip Bros (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)
* Non-Title Match: Hakim Zane defeats PB Smooth
* Rickey Shane Page defeats KLD
* Bunkhouse Six-Man Tag Team Match: Barackus, Dan The Dad & Kody Lane defeat 1 Called Manders, Billy Brash & Eddy Only
* Jake Something defeats Matthew Justice
* Curt Stallion defeats Effy
* Non-Title Tag Team Match: Halal Beefcake (Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman) defeat The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins)
* Non-Title Death Match: AJ Gray defeats Mance Warner
loud mouth #GPUNSANCTIONED pic.twitter.com/Or223fTliu
— Reilly MaGuire (@MaguireReilly) December 22, 2019
Another night, another balcony for @ThrashJustice 🤘🏼 #GPUNSANCTIONED #FUCKINGHOSTILE pic.twitter.com/LD5nPrhRlN
— Brandon Dunkirk (@DunkirkBrandon) December 22, 2019
Taste the RAINBOW 🤪🏳️🌈@WeAreGloryPro @DeanJacobsPW #gpunsanctioned pic.twitter.com/sukmi6gPJd
— Devon Monroe (@TheDevonMonroe) December 22, 2019
Snowplow onto a barbed wire from @RichHomieJuice!#GloryPro #GPUnsanctioned @WeAreGloryPro @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/Yhtb18TFec pic.twitter.com/bat7WMKLEI
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 22, 2019
The champ, @RichHomieJuice moves just in time!!!#GPUNSANCTIONED pic.twitter.com/VQYad0IF9w
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) December 22, 2019
.@ManceWarner bashes a light tube over AJ's head!#GloryPro #GPUnsanctioned @WeAreGloryPro @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/Yhtb18TFec pic.twitter.com/AITMfABc6W
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 22, 2019
.@RichHomieJuice staples some cash onto Mancer!#GloryPro #GPUnsanctioned @WeAreGloryPro @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/Yhtb18TFec pic.twitter.com/CMd7BenrN7
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 22, 2019
