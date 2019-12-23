Glory Pro Wrestling Unsanctioned II Results: Mance Warner Faces AJ Gray, More

– Glory Pro Wrestling held their Unsanctioned II event on Saturday night, featuring a Mance Warner vs. AJ Gray death match as the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Four-Way Match: Mike Outlaw defeats Dak Draper, Jake Lander, and PACO

* Three-Way Match: Elayna Black defeats Laynie Luck and Seishin

* The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) defeat The Flip Bros (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)

* Non-Title Match: Hakim Zane defeats PB Smooth

* Rickey Shane Page defeats KLD

* Bunkhouse Six-Man Tag Team Match: Barackus, Dan The Dad & Kody Lane defeat 1 Called Manders, Billy Brash & Eddy Only

* Jake Something defeats Matthew Justice

* Curt Stallion defeats Effy

* Non-Title Tag Team Match: Halal Beefcake (Idris Abraham & Joe Coleman) defeat The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins)

* Non-Title Death Match: AJ Gray defeats Mance Warner