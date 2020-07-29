GLOW Alumna Beckie Mullen Passes Away

The wrestling world has lost its third wrestling star in a day, as former GLOW star Beckie Mullen has passed away. TMZ has confirmed that Mullen, known as Sally The Farmer’s Daughter, lost her long battle with cancer. Mullen’s daughter Brittani Rabay confirmed the news, saying that her mom was diagnosed in October 2019 and had Stage 4 kidney, colon, and liver cancer. Mullen was 56.

News of Mullen’s passing follows the news today of independent wrestler Walt McDonald dying at the age of 54, and WCW alum Kat LeRoux passing away.

Mullen was born on July 30th, 1963 and made her debut with GLOW in 1986. She appeared in the first and third season of the series, and then went on to do guest spots on a host of shows including Married With Children, Pacific Blue, Cybill, and Black Scorpion. She also had a role in the 1999 drama Voyeur and appeared in an episode of MadTV.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Beckie Mullen.