Various News: GLOW Earns Emmy Nominations, Free Miz vs. Ambrose Match. The Rock Talks About His Daughter Training For Wrestling

July 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
GLOW

GLOW earned a Best Comedy Series Emmy nomination. They are competing against Atlanta, Barry, Black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Silicon Valley, & Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Betty Gilpin also earned a nomination for “Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series,” and the series also picked up technical nominations for Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Hair Styling For A Single-Camera series, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera series, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series or Variety Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program…

– Here is a free WWE match, featuring Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz from WWE Extreme Rules 2017…

– Here is the Rock, discussing his daughter Simone’s progress on the road to becoming a future WWE Superstar…

