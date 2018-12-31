GLOW Founder David McClane Comments On Relaunching Women of Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GLOW founder David McClane spoke about relaunching Women of Wrestling (WOW) on AXS TV and how much involvement owner Mark Cuban has in the show. Here are highlights:

On what we can expect from WOW: “An alternative to the wrestling product out there. If you’re a fan or pro wrestling, if you’re a fan of GLOW back in the day, and you want to see great, if not the best women’s wrestling with the fun put back into wrestling…then tune in Friday night Jan. 19 at 9:00 EST on AXS TV.”

On following NJPW on Friday nights: “We were so fortunate to be able to follow New Japan Wrestling. They’ve been a hallmark at AXS TV and have a great following domestically because of AXS TV. We’re just lucky to follow them on Friday night’s lineup.”

On how involved Cuban is with WOW: “It’s a triangle…Jeanie Buss had the executive of MGM Studios at one of our live events who were the producers of Lucha Underground. Subsequently, during last year’s Super Bowl, [MGM Chairman] Mark Burnett ran into Mark Cuban. It’s the triangle effect. He mentioned you should take a look at this property called WOW. Jeanie Buss is the owner with David McClane. Immediately we got the call and within five days we were meeting. I wanted to strategically align ourselves with a television partner that was going to help grow the brand and had a passion for wrestling. Vis a vis that, Mark Cuban loves pro wrestling. He has an interest already with New Japan and it’s performed well for his network. He thought it was a no-brainer, so we put the paperwork together and secured AXS TV.”

On signing Tessa Blanchard: “I was at a wrestling show and I ran into Tessa Blanchard. Our wrestling trainer, she told me four or five years ago… that the girl to watch is Tessa Blanchard. There’s a LeBron James of wrestling coming. Theres a Kobe Bryant of wrestling coming. I stored the name in the back [of my head]. I walked away from that meeting and told the trainer, Tessa Blanchard will be wrestling in WOW. She responded, ‘How? She just signed with Impact Wrestling two or three weeks ago?’ I said I don’t know how but we’re going to make it happen. She’s great. She has a dedication to the sport of wrestling like no other. She’s got a vision to grow women’s wrestling that matched our vision. It’s like putting two peas into mashed potatoes – they taste better. They permitted, contractually, us to sign Tessa Blanchard to a long-term deal. Hats off to them. Hats off to everybody because the winners at the end of the day are the wrestling fans.”