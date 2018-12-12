Quantcast

 

GLOW Receives Three Nominations For The Screen Actors Guild Awards

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
GLOW

It was announced today that Netflix’s GLOW has been nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards. The nominations are…

* Alison Brie for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.”

* The series is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.”

* The series is nominated for “Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.”

