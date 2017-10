– Alison Brie Instagrammed this photo with GLOW co-star Betty Gilpin on the set of the show’s second season. Shooting for season two started this week. The next season is expected to premiere in June 2018.

– WWE released this video featuring Jinder Mahal, John Cena, and other WWE stars wishing the WWE Universe a happy Diwali.