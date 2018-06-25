wrestling / News
GLOW Stars Headed to This Week’s Smackdown
– Cast members from Netflix’s GLOW series are coming to tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. Britt Baron (Justine “Scab” Biagi) and Sydelle Noel (Cherry “Junkchain” Bang) posted to their Twitter accounts noting that they’ll be appearing on the show. Both stars specifically tagged Naomi in their posts, suggesting that they will be doing something with her.
The appearance precedes the premiere of the series’ second season on Friday via the streaming service.
@GlowNetflix coming for you WWE Smack Down!! Live TOMORROW! @wwe @naomiwwe #WWE #SDLive #glownetflix pic.twitter.com/WmG0I9j2Ft
— Britt Baron (@brittbaron) June 25, 2018
What ya’ll wanna do #WWE? @GlowNetflix coming for ya!! SmackDown Live!!! Tomorrow!@WWE @NaomiWWE #SDlive #GLOW #CherryBang pic.twitter.com/kxNpQBrHcU
— Sydelle Noel (@sydelle_noel) June 26, 2018