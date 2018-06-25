Quantcast

 

GLOW Stars Headed to This Week’s Smackdown

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Glow Sydelle Noel

– Cast members from Netflix’s GLOW series are coming to tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. Britt Baron (Justine “Scab” Biagi) and Sydelle Noel (Cherry “Junkchain” Bang) posted to their Twitter accounts noting that they’ll be appearing on the show. Both stars specifically tagged Naomi in their posts, suggesting that they will be doing something with her.

The appearance precedes the premiere of the series’ second season on Friday via the streaming service.

