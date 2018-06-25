GLOW Stars Headed to This Week’s Smackdown

– Cast members from Netflix’s GLOW series are coming to tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. Britt Baron (Justine “Scab” Biagi) and Sydelle Noel (Cherry “Junkchain” Bang) posted to their Twitter accounts noting that they’ll be appearing on the show. Both stars specifically tagged Naomi in their posts, suggesting that they will be doing something with her.

The appearance precedes the premiere of the series’ second season on Friday via the streaming service.