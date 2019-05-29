GLU and WWE Launch New Mobile Game WWE Universe

GLU and WWE have announced the launch of a new mobile game called WWE Universe, which involves creating and managing your own dream WWE roster. Here’s a press release:

San Francisco, Calif. – May 29, 2019 – Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced the availability of WWE Universe on the App Store and Google Play. As part of a multi-year agreement with WWE (NYSE: WWE), and developed by the same studio as Glu’s largest sports franchise, Tap Sports Baseball, WWE Universe offers the most authentic WWE experience on mobile to date, allowing players to build and train dream rosters before challenging others.

One-touch controls, console-quality graphics, and nearly 700 unique in-ring animations allow players to bring the action of WWE with them wherever they go. The game also features a robust roster of more than 240 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers to choose from including The Rock®, Roman Reigns®, Becky Lynch®, Seth Rollins®, Kofi Kingston®, Ronda Rousey® and Andre The Giant™.

“WWE Universe is the culmination of Glu and WWE’s shared goal of delivering best-in-class mobile entertainment for players around the world,” said Nick Earl, Glu’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Developed by an incredibly talented team of WWE enthusiasts, the game delivers on authenticity and features gameplay elements that create an immersive in-ring experience players will enjoy. We expect this game to expand our user reach globally, bolster our sports genre portfolio, and deliver year round results as a solid Growth Game.”

“With a true passion for WWE and a best-in-class development team, Glu has created a unique mobile experience that will resonate with fans worldwide and enable them to further engage with our brand,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.

Features of WWE Universe

Assemble a roster of your favorite Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT Superstars – Including Legends and Hall of Famers

Authentic storylines, signature moves, chants and music

Explore in-game storylines and content tied to current WWE programming

Time your tap to deliver your favorite Superstars’ signature moves with easy one-touch controls

Train your Superstars to their full potential

Compete against other players around the world in daily and weekly events, PvP and challenges

Join a Club or create your own to access exclusive events and win top prizes

WWE Universe is available for free from the App Store at http://bit.ly/2X2MmOU and on Google Play at http://bit.ly/2K1MQkB.