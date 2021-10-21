wrestling / News
Go-Big Show Featuring Cody Rhodes Gets Season Two Premiere Date
October 21, 2021 | Posted by
TBS’ Go-Big Show, which features Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in the new year. TBS announced on Thursday that the reality competition show will return with its second season on January 6th.
The show will feature Rhodes on the judges panel again alongside Rosario Dawson, T-Pain, and Jennifer Nettles. Production on the new season kicked off in August following the series renewal in July.
Rhodes posted to Twitter to hype the show’s return, as you can see below:
January 6th – as BIG as it gets #GoBigShow Season 2 Sneak Peek 👀
FOLLOW @GoBigShowTBS #codyrhodes @rosariodawson @bertkreischer @JenniferNettles @TPAIN @GoBigShowTBS pic.twitter.com/FOx8Bz8oMp
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 21, 2021
