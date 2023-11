STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 5 Full Results 11.03.2023: Oedo Tai vs. Suzuki, Bayne, & Seira Headliner, More

STARDOM hosted Day 5 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League show on November 3rd. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and the standings at the end of the event below.

* Maika defeated Ruaka and Hazuki

* Eye Contact (Mayu Iwatani & Hanan) defeated Ami Sourei & Lady C

* God’s Eye (Syuri & Saki Kashima) defeated Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori)

* Red Goddess Match: Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla) defeated MAXIMUM Mini (Saya Iida & HANAKO)

* Blue Goddess Match: MIRAI & Mai Sakurai defeated 02Line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)

* Red Goddess Match: PROMINENCE (Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi) defeated Moonlight Venus (Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama)

* Suzu Suzuki, Megan Bayne & Mei Seira defeated Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Fukigen Death)

RED GODDESS

5 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

5 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi

4 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe

4 – Syuri & Saki Kashima

2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

2 – Giulia & Thekla

0 – Saya Iida & HANAKO

BLUE GODDESS

6 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan

6 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai

2 – Maika & Megan Bayne

2 – Hazuki & Koguma

2 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki

0 – Ami Sourei & Lady C

0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori