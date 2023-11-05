wrestling / News
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Full Results 11.04.2023: Eye Contact vs. 02Line Headliner Match, More
STARDOM hosted Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League show on November 4th. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and the standings at the end of the event below.
* Hazuki defeated Thekla and Rina
* Oh Mai Giulia (Giulia & Mai Sakurai) defeated Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Ruaka)
* Divine Kingdom (Maika & Megan Bayne) defeated Queen’s Quest (Hina & Lady C) and God’s Eye (Syuri & Saki Kashima)
* THE NEW ERAS (MIRAI & Ami Sourei) defeated Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori)
* Red Goddess Match: MAXIMUM Mini (Saya Iida & HANAKO) defeated Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora
* Red Goddess Match: CRAZY STAR (Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira) defeated Moonlight Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa)
* Blue Goddess Match: Eye Contact (Mayu Iwatani & Hanan) defeated 02Line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)
RED GODDESS
7 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira
5 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi
4 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe
4 – Syuri & Saki Kashima
2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama
2 – Giulia & Thekla
2 – Saya Iida & HANAKO
BLUE GODDESS
8 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan
6 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai
2 – Maika & Megan Bayne
2 – Hazuki & Koguma
2 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki
0 – Ami Sourei & Lady C
0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori