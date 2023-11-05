STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Full Results 11.04.2023: Eye Contact vs. 02Line Headliner Match, More

STARDOM hosted Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League show on November 4th. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and the standings at the end of the event below.

* Hazuki defeated Thekla and Rina

* Oh Mai Giulia (Giulia & Mai Sakurai) defeated Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Ruaka)

* Divine Kingdom (Maika & Megan Bayne) defeated Queen’s Quest (Hina & Lady C) and God’s Eye (Syuri & Saki Kashima)

* THE NEW ERAS (MIRAI & Ami Sourei) defeated Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori)

* Red Goddess Match: MAXIMUM Mini (Saya Iida & HANAKO) defeated Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe & Natsuko Tora

* Red Goddess Match: CRAZY STAR (Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira) defeated Moonlight Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa)

* Blue Goddess Match: Eye Contact (Mayu Iwatani & Hanan) defeated 02Line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)

RED GODDESS

7 – Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

5 – Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi

4 – Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe

4 – Syuri & Saki Kashima

2 – Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

2 – Giulia & Thekla

2 – Saya Iida & HANAKO

BLUE GODDESS

8 – Mayu Iwatani & Hanan

6 – MIRAI & Mai Sakurai

2 – Maika & Megan Bayne

2 – Hazuki & Koguma

2 – AZM & Miyu Amasaki

0 – Ami Sourei & Lady C

0 – Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori