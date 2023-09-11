wrestling / News

STARDOM Announces Teams For Goddess of Stardom Tag League

September 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM has announced the teams for the 13th annual Goddess of Stardom Tag League, which runs from October 15 at Ota Ward to November 12 in Niigata.

RED GODDESS:
Giulia & Thekla
Hazuki & Koguma
Syuri & Saki Kashima
Utami Hayashishita & Lady C
Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi
Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama
Natsuko Tora & Starlight Kid
Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

BLUE GODDESS:
Maika & Megan Bayne
Mayu Iwatani & Hanan
Saya Iida & HANAKO
MIRAI & Mai Sakurai
Tam Nakano & Natsupoi
AZM & Miyu Amasaki
Momo Watanabe & Ruaka
Ami Sourei & Yuna Mizumori

