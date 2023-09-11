STARDOM Announces Teams For Goddess of Stardom Tag League

STARDOM has announced the teams for the 13th annual Goddess of Stardom Tag League, which runs from October 15 at Ota Ward to November 12 in Niigata.

RED GODDESS:

Giulia & Thekla

Hazuki & Koguma

Syuri & Saki Kashima

Utami Hayashishita & Lady C

Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi

Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

Natsuko Tora & Starlight Kid

Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

BLUE GODDESS:

Maika & Megan Bayne

Mayu Iwatani & Hanan

Saya Iida & HANAKO

MIRAI & Mai Sakurai

Tam Nakano & Natsupoi

AZM & Miyu Amasaki

Momo Watanabe & Ruaka

Ami Sourei & Yuna Mizumori