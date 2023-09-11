wrestling / News
STARDOM Announces Teams For Goddess of Stardom Tag League
September 11, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM has announced the teams for the 13th annual Goddess of Stardom Tag League, which runs from October 15 at Ota Ward to November 12 in Niigata.
RED GODDESS:
Giulia & Thekla
Hazuki & Koguma
Syuri & Saki Kashima
Utami Hayashishita & Lady C
Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi
Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama
Natsuko Tora & Starlight Kid
Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira
BLUE GODDESS:
Maika & Megan Bayne
Mayu Iwatani & Hanan
Saya Iida & HANAKO
MIRAI & Mai Sakurai
Tam Nakano & Natsupoi
AZM & Miyu Amasaki
Momo Watanabe & Ruaka
Ami Sourei & Yuna Mizumori
More Trending Stories
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On The WWE-Endeavor Merger Getting Completed, Pressure Of Getting New TV Deal
- Complete Impact Wrestling 1000 Taping Results From New York (SPOILERS)
- Note On CM Punk’s AEW Contract Prior To Firing