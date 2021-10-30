Godfather, Brian Knobbs Set to Star in Tales From the Road Series

The Godfather and Brian Knobbs are set to star in a new reality series, Tales From the Road, which Chavo Guerrero producing. Jung Guns Entertainment has announced that they are producing the series, which Guerrero has come on board to produce. You can see a trailer for the series below.

The announcement reads:

We are thrilled to announce that professional wrestling Superstar, Chavo Guerrero, will be joining JUNG GUNS ENTERTAINMENT as a Producer and overseeing storylines for “Tales from the Road.” Chavo has an impressive background working in the movie and television industry. Most noted on the Emmy award winning series “GLOW ” and is currently working on the series “YOUNG ROCK.”

Chavo Guerrero is a 20-year, third generation veteran of the professional wrestling industry who became a 2-Time WCW Cruiserweight Champion, a former 1-Time WCW Tag-Team Champion and a 4-Time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

JUNG GUNS ENTERTAINMENT is excited to have a legendary wrestling superstar on this upbeat, entertaining new series focused on compelling Road Tales, told by legendary professional wrestlers.