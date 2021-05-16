The Godfather Reveals The Most Memorable Backstage Fight He’s Seen, Nobody Liking Ahmed Johnson Backstage

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Godfather revealed the most memorable backstage fight he’s seen (Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Brown), who he considered the hottest Diva in real life (Debra McMichael), and which wrestler went to the laundry the least (Vader). His comments are below.

On the most memorable backstage fight: “Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Brown, and D’Lo whooped his ass. See, D’Lo’s a real wrestler, he was a collegiate wrestler, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad, and he’s trying to tap out, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad that me and Ron had to tell him, ‘D’Lo, let him go, let him go, D’Lo’ because D’Lo was going to break his arm or something, but that was the best one I’ve seen.”

On what started the fight: “Don’t know, don’t remember, I just remember D’Lo and him going at it, I don’t remember why. Ahmed Johnson was, he just didn’t get it. He didn’t fit in with us either. He didn’t get it. And at that point, everybody couldn’t stand him. I’m about the only guy that probably doesn’t have real nasty things to say about him. I just tell people that he didn’t get it. He didn’t get it. We tried to help him but he just didn’t get it.”

On who he considered the hottest Diva or lady in real life, not on TV: “I always loved Debra McMichael. Debra was the coolest. Debra.”

On which wrestler went to the laundry the least: “Vader. God rest his soul.”

