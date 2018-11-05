The Godfather Reveals How His Papa Shango Gimmick Came About

– The Godfather spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his arrival in WWE, as well as the origins of his Papa Shango and Godfather gimmicks. Highlights are below:

On getting the Papa Shango gimmick: “My problem when Vince hired me is that Vince said, ‘You have the body of a monster, but you have a baby face. So we’re gonna send you home. We’re gonna put you on payroll until we come up with something.’ And that’s when they came up with Papa Shango.”

On changing his character to that of The Godfather: “It was pretty good being [Papa Shango] but it was finally good to just be myself. Not be a monster. Not be a supreme fighting machine. Not be whatever else I was. But to just be myself and have fun, and that’s why I think The Godfather gimmick got over so well because it was just me being me….[I don’t know] if Charles Wright is The Godfather, or the other way around. It’s the same person.”