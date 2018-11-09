The Godfather Says He Hated The Goodfather Character

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather said that he hated the Goodfather character in WWE, which he became after joining the Right to Censor. Here are highlights:

On WWE’s critics at the time: “First of all, Vince was taking so much heat. When Vince went public and [WWE programming] got off of the cable networks, it got up to the [broadcast] networks and he went public things changed. Different people were looking at us.”

On the problem with the Godfather: “Vince fought for me and Vince would tell me, ‘Charles, I’m fighting for you, brother. I’m fighting for you.’ But one of the things the networks hated besides DX was The Godfather. They had a major problem with me and things I was saying and the things I was doing. It got to the point where I could only be on Saturday after 10:00 at night. I couldn’t say this, I couldn’t say that. I couldn’t call the girls this. I couldn’t mention this. It became this Godfather-lite [character].”

On becoming the Goodfather: “That was the worst news I ever heard in my life. I was enjoying my job and having the time of my life [as The Godfather]. To take that away and make me The Goodfather, I took it personal. I tried to do the best job I could but it was not a happy time. I became the old, mean bear again, and I really disliked it.”