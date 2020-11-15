WWE News: The Godfather Shares Memphis Wrestling Promo With Undertaker, Asuka Goes Shopping For Octopus

The Godfather took to social media to share a rare promo of himself and The Undertaker from their Memphis Wrestling days. You can see the video below as posted to Godfather’s Instagram account, which comes from 1990 when the two were teaming as The Soultaker (Godfather) and The Punisher (Undertaker). Godfather captioned the video:

“See you at Survivor Series Big Dog. I’ll bring the Jack. #wwe #wrestlingfan #brothers #oldschool #soultaker #memphiswrestling @mattspeakswrestling #bsk”

– Asuka’s latest video sees her to to Whole Foods looking to buy some octopus: