The Godfather On Vince McMahon Telling Him His Plan To Make The Rock Famous

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Godfather spoke about Vince McMahon telling him his plan to make The Rock famous during the Attitude Era. Here are highlights:

On Vince wanting to make The Rock famous: “Vince pulled me and Ron Simmons into his office. He says, ‘Do you guys know who Dwayne is, who Rocky is?’ I didn’t know who he was, I guess he came in as Rocky Maivia at first and Ron knew who he was. He says, ‘I’m gonna put this kid in the Nation,’ and I swear this is what Vince said, ‘I’m gonna make this kid the biggest thing wrestling has ever seen.’ Then he says, ‘I need your help. I tried to make him one thing [Rocky Maivia] and this time I’m gonna make him something else. I’m gonna put him in the Nation and once I get people to hate this kid, when I turn him they’re gonna love him. And he was right.”

On his opinion of The Rock: “The Rock was a super cool dude, nothing but respect for the guy. If anybody ever deserved the fame that he has, it’s him because he’s actually a good dude.”

On if Vince said how he would make The Rock hated: “No, no he didn’t hit us with that. If anything he might have talked to Ron and maybe Ron and Rocky might have talked about it. But we just went with things back then. You didn’t complain. You didn’t argue. You just did your job and you did it the best you could.”