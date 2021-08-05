GoFundMe Set Up For Bobby Eaton’s Family, ROH Releases Midnight Express Reunion Video

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Bobby Eaton’s family with funeral expenses following the wrestling legend’s passing. As reported earlier today, the Midnight Express member passed away yesterday at the age of 62.

The GoFundMe is here and will be used to help Eaton’s family handle funeral costs. As of this writing, $3,495 has been raised out of the $10,000 goal. Among the top donors so far are Cody Rhodes and Joey Janela.

In addition, Collar & Elbow has released a memorial T-Shirt for Eaton with proceeds of the sale going to the family. You can see it here.

ROH has also released the video of the Midnight Express reunion that took place in the company in October of 2004: