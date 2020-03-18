GoFundMe Campaign Started to Benefit Wrestling Referee James Forsyth

– A GoFundMe campaign has begun to help Northeastern wrestling referee Jason Forsyth and his battle with cancer. His past experience includes work with EVOLVE, Big Time Wrestling, and FTW. Here’s a description on the campaign:

Professional wrestling referee. Reigning Pizza King of Long Island. Radio legend. Amateur movie critic. Classic arcade game aficianado. Master of his domain. Newlywed. Expectant father. All-around great guy. Better friend.

This year, with your help, James is going to add cancer survivor to his long list of accomplishments. Recently, he was diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer that impacts the bones and surrounding tissues. Since this type of cancer does not typically respond to radiation or chemotherapy, next week James will undergo surgery to remove a tumor from his shoulder. The procedure will require doctors to perform extensive reconstructive surgery with the hope that he will one day regain the use of his arm. Once complete, his journey to recovery will continue with a visit to the specialists at Sloan Kettering, who will conduct tests to rule out additional tumors in his chest.

Anyone who knows James will have little doubt that he is going to beat this. We hope that you’ll consider donating to help him cover the cost of his medical bills so that he and Nikole can focus their attention solely on his recovery. On behalf of James and his family, we truly appreciate your support.

Gratefully, the Erhardts and Roesers