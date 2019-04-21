Various News: GoFundMe Campaign For Kamala Was Successful, Matches Set For Northeast Wrestling Event Next Week, Missy Hyatt Taking Appearance Bookings

– The GoFundMe campaign for Kamala to save his house was successful, thanks partially due to Chris Jericho donating $5,000. You can find more details here.

– Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest event happens on February 26 in Danbury, CT at the Danbury PAL. It will feature David Arquette vs. King Anthony and Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. SCU’s Christopher Daniels & Kazarian. Corey Graves, Bully Ray, Ricky Steamboat, Jerry Lawler and more will also appear.

– Missy Hyatt is now taking appearance bookings, signing and photo op appearances through Bill Behrens at [email protected]