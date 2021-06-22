wrestling / News
GoFundMe Campaign Started to Benefit Don West
– As noted, former TNA Wrestling broadcast Don West announced that he was diagnosed with brain lymphoma. A GoFundMe campaign has been started by his sister-in-law to help raise money for his treatment.
The campaign has currently raised $7,605 of its target goal of $20,000. Here’s the description:
This fund is created for my brother-in-law Don West who was recently diagnosed with brain lymphoma. His course of treatment promises to be long and costly.
Don is a devoted husband to his beautiful wife Terri. He has been blessed to work with and meet so many people through his work with the Shop at Home Network, TNA Wrestling, the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Team, and most recently with Cherry Creek Media and News Radio 560 KPQ radio station and the Don West Show.
Don and Terri would like to thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers since the announcement and for coming alongside them on this health journey. And he is anxious to return to his show!
