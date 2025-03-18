wrestling / News
GoFundMe Launched For Family Of Vince Steele After His Passing
March 17, 2025
A GoFundMe has been set up for Vince Steele’s family following the independent talent’s passing over the weekend. As reported, Steele passed away on Sunday after suffered a heart attack during Brii Combination Wrestling’s show on Sunday.
Steele’s sister Noelle launched the GoFundMe to help with service arrangements and to assist his children. You can see and contribute to the campaign here.
As of this writing, the campaign has raised $3,680 of its $10,000 goal.
