GoFundMe Launched For Independent Wrestler Hurt Protecting Others in Dayton Shooting
– A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to aid Jeremy Granger, an independent wrestler injured while protecting others in the Dayton, Ohio shooting. Granger was working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers in the entertainment district when the shooting began. He left the establishment and brought several people inside before barring the door. The gunman advanced on the restaurant but was unable to get inside. Granger suffered shrapnel-related injuries that he still needs to undergo surgery to remove. Once the suspect was shot and killed by police, he went outside to help disarm him.
The GoFundMe was launched nine days ago and has brought in $950 of the $1,000 being sought. The campaign, founded by Dave Lind, notes:
I know Jeremy holds down two jobs and works seven days a week. He would do anything for anyone and not ask for anything in return. I’m positive that if the shooter had gotten into Ned Peppers that Jeremy would of taken him down. There are videos and more information about this on his Face Book Page.
Jeremys got a big heart and would never ask anyone for money, but he’s going to have some medical bills and if it were me, I’d need counseling as well. Not to say he would. But if there’s any way we can thank him, I would.
