GoFundMe Launched For Independent Wrestler Hurt Protecting Others in Dayton Shooting

– A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to aid Jeremy Granger, an independent wrestler injured while protecting others in the Dayton, Ohio shooting. Granger was working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers in the entertainment district when the shooting began. He left the establishment and brought several people inside before barring the door. The gunman advanced on the restaurant but was unable to get inside. Granger suffered shrapnel-related injuries that he still needs to undergo surgery to remove. Once the suspect was shot and killed by police, he went outside to help disarm him.

The GoFundMe was launched nine days ago and has brought in $950 of the $1,000 being sought. The campaign, founded by Dave Lind, notes: