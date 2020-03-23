– A GoFundMe has been launched for Koko B. Ware to help him with knee replacement surgery. The current goal for the GoFundMe is set at $10,000. You can donate by clicking here.

From the site:

Today WWE Legend & Hall of Famer KoKo B Ware is coming to his caring fans to ask for some help. KoKo needs a Knee replacement desperately. With no insurance KoKo has to foot the bill 100 percent. KoKo entertained us for many many years as one of the greatest legends in wrestling. He gave his all every night inside that ring. KoKo still loves to be out an about meeting an greeting all his fans an this critical knee replacement will make that possible for KoKo to come to a city near you an have the awesome meet & greets that KoKo makes special. KoKo is not asking for much just your loving donation of whatever it maybe that you can give. Every dollar helps KoKo to reach his goal. We thank you for your love an support.