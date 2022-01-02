wrestling / News

GoFundMe Launched to Assist Family of Late Big Time Wrestling Promoter Kirk White

January 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Big Time Wrestling founder and promoter Kirk White passed away a short time ago. A GoFundMe campaign has now been launched to help assist Kirk White’s family with funeral costs. More details are available below.

