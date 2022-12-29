– A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit injured wrestler Jonathan Carrion, aka Deranged of Special K in ROH. Carrion is currently out of action after suffering a debilitating leg injury while preparing for scheduled tryouts. Details on the GoFund Me are available below:

“This gofundme aims to assist me in covering medical/living expenses I’ve incurred after a severe knee injury which required major surgery and will have me off my feet for 3-4 months, and in physical therapy trying to regain full range of motion and the ability to walk for at least 6 months to a year. All pending on how the healing is progressing. Here is the very moment it happened as I came down from the top rope (Pictured Below)

On 10/06/2022 I suffered the knee injury while performing at a wrestling event. After 3 x-rays and an MRI, it was determined that I had a displaced tibial plateu fracture. A puncture in my meniscus had to be repaired as well. To better explain the terminology, the inside of my knee joint was shattered and the bone fragments weren’t in proper alignment where they were supposed to be so they had to be collected and repositioned and held together with a plate and 11 screws to ensure my knee heals properly. The injury required major surgery immediately.

Surgery was performed on 11/09/2022. It was believed to be successful but I was informed that it would be a long road to recovery. I have to be on crutches from November 2021 to February 2023. From there, if I’m allowed to bare any weight on that leg going forward determined on how well it is healing, it will be full year to 18 months before I’d be able to engage in athletic activity again. At least 6-9 months before I’d be walking as normal again and able to work. Upon a post-op follow up with my surgeon I was told there was potential for me to be unable to fully straighten or bend my leg permanently without long term physical therapy. So the long recovery time is necessary. I was also informed that if I have an excess of scar tissue built up hindering my ability to do so three months from now, I may need a second minor surgery to fix that problem. I’m hoping not.

This has been a sudden shock to not only my body and mind but also to my economic situation. I’m now unable to work for a long period of time and covering my medical expenses as well as my living expenses has already been a challenge. My cell phone service has been cut off and car has been repossessed among the problems I already face. I don’t not have family to turn to under these circumstances. I understand that times are difficult for everybody but if anyone is able to donate whatever they can to help me get through this. Anyone who knows me personally understands how hard it is for me to ask for help but this situation has reached a critical point where pride must be set aside and reaching out for help is my only option.

Thank you to those who donate and to those of you who can’t donate I will still be grateful if you pass this along and share the link to this campaign to better my chances of reaching this goal.”