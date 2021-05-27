GoFundMe Launches to Aid MLW PR Rep Tom George Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

MLW’s public relations representative Tom George has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and a GoFundMe has been launched to aid him. According to the campaign, George was diagnosed with the tumor recently.

The campaign is seeking $15,000 and is described as follows:

“Among a few recent struggles with His health that have already cost a ton of money, Tracy (Tom’s Wife) recently reached out to me to inform me Tom has been diagnosed with a Brain Tumor. I know over the years Tom has been a great friend to myself and to many others, as well a Husband and Father. I’ve set the goal to what I believe is really low, and I hope we blow past it. Please do whatever you can to help these kind friends of ours!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to George and his family for a quick and full recovery.