wrestling / News
GoFundMe Launches to Aid MLW PR Rep Tom George Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis
MLW’s public relations representative Tom George has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and a GoFundMe has been launched to aid him. According to the campaign, George was diagnosed with the tumor recently.
The campaign is seeking $15,000 and is described as follows:
“Among a few recent struggles with His health that have already cost a ton of money, Tracy (Tom’s Wife) recently reached out to me to inform me Tom has been diagnosed with a Brain Tumor.
I know over the years Tom has been a great friend to myself and to many others, as well a Husband and Father.
I’ve set the goal to what I believe is really low, and I hope we blow past it. Please do whatever you can to help these kind friends of ours!”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to George and his family for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Tom Phillips Has Been Released From WWE, Not Related To Cuts From This Week
- Details On Xia Li Getting A Big Push And WWE Wanting More International Stars
- WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster
- Booker T Shares Story Of How Much Time Ultimate Warrior Wanted to Train For Before Comeback Match